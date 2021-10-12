Bertha Wallbrunn

Bert passed away on October 4, 2021, at the age of 105. She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Wallbrunn (Stephen Felder); her grandchildren, Laurie Felder, Ben Felder (Myriah Mueller) and LeeAnn Felder-Heim (Caitlin Felder-Heim), along with four nieces, one nephew, and numerous cousins. She is predeceased by her husband, William January 26, 1999; her twin sister, Fay Barker; her brother, Ben Loeb; her niece, Jane Barker and her great-nephew, Alex Permutt. Donations can be made to The Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis (SFSTL.org), Safe Horizon (SafeHorizon.org), or the charity of your choice.