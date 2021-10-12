Bertha Wallbrunn

 Skip to main content
WALLBRUNN, Bertha "Bert"

and William

Bert passed away on October 4, 2021, at the age of 105. She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Wallbrunn (Stephen Felder); her grandchildren, Laurie Felder, Ben Felder (Myriah Mueller) and LeeAnn Felder-Heim (Caitlin Felder-Heim), along with four nieces, one nephew, and numerous cousins. She is predeceased by her husband, William January 26, 1999; her twin sister, Fay Barker; her brother, Ben Loeb; her niece, Jane Barker and her great-nephew, Alex Permutt. Donations can be made to The Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis (SFSTL.org), Safe Horizon (SafeHorizon.org), or the charity of your choice.

