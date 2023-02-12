Beryle, 91, passed away gracefully in her Tucson home on August 2, 2022. Born to Charles and Millie Delp, Beryle grew up in La Puente, California loving the ocean and the flowers that flourished in Southern California. She fell deeply in love and married Staff Sergeant Donald Richard Kaneen. They took a leap of faith and moved to Tucson in 1950 when Don was transferred to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Beryle and Don built their forever home together at what was then the far eastside - Wilmot Rd., when that area of Tucson was still desert. Their home was featured in the Star and Citizen for its stunning design and décor. Beryle was well known for her creativity - interior and garden design, incredible fashion sense, sewing, mosaics, oil painting and teaching flower arranging for Pima College. Beryle would often say "If you stand still long enough, I might just paint you." She deeply loved to travel to the Native American areas in the Four Corners, and to France, Italy, Australia, Mexico and monthlong annual visits to the beach in San Diego. She was President of Kaneen Advertising & PR, a business started by her husband Don. Beryle lost her wonderful and loving husband in 1985 and much too young - no doubt they are now dancing the night away in heaven. Beryle is survived by her son, Richard Delp Kaneen; daughter, Nanette Pageau (Steve) and her most beloved granddaughter, Millie Dawn Pageau. Beryle's family are planning a gathering to celebrate her incredible life. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.