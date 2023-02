Born April 8,1958, - passed away February 1, 2023 - survived by her husband, Mark Platt; daughter, Stephanie Weir (Larry); son, Brian Platt (Luz Navarette) and daughter, Josie (Audrey Piedmont) and seven grandchildren. A Celebration of Life was held at Vistoso Funeral Home on an earlier date. 520-522-2285. Arrangement by Vistoso Funeral Home.