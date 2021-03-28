Betsey Moore

MOORE, Betsey Sheldon

age 77, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away on February 23, 2021. Her husband, Mike and sons, Tim, Chris and Dennis were nearby at her death.

Born in Cooperstown, New York in 1943, she was the daughter of the late Clair Breeze Sheldon and Mabel Emma Hill. She graduated from Vassar College in 1965 and later earned master's degrees from Fairleigh Dickinson in 1972 and the University of Arizona in 1982.

Betsey was an educator and taught both middle school and high school. She formed deep connections with her students and maintained close relationships with many until her death. After teaching she became a corporate trainer and consultant. She retired from Stanford University Medical Center in 2008.

Betsey was a mentor and leader to family, students, associates, and friends. She had a gift to help people develop their goals, recognize their strengths, and realize their passions. She was known for her wisdom, energy, kindness, smile, laugh, and omnipresent pearls. Over the final 12 years of her life, Betsey served as the advocate and caretaker for her husband, Mike with compassion, dignity, patience and selflessness.