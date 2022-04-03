Bette Ervin

Bette L. Ervin (née LeFeber) was born in Albuquerque, NM on January 31, 1943 and passed away at her home in Tucson on March 27, 2022. In Bette's early years her family moved around the west due to her father's occupation as a civil engineer. Ultimately the family settled in Denver, where Bette attended Wheat Ridge High School and graduated from Colorado State College in 1965 with a major in Spanish. While in college she performed with several vocal music groups and was elected to several honorary societies. She taught high school Spanish in Jefferson County, CO for several years and in 1969 earned an M.A.T. degree at Indiana University. She went on to teach Spanish and English as a Second Language at Ohio Dominican College (Columbus), and in 1983 earned a Ph.D. in Second Language Acquisition at The Ohio State University. It was in Ohio that she met her husband, Jerry, of Tucson. During her high school and college years Bette traveled to Europe and studied in Spain on academic programs. In 1994 both she and Jerry took early retirement and moved to Tucson, all the while maintaining close contacts with Bette's relatives in Denver. Friends will remember Bette as vibrant, talented, lovely, charming, generous, intelligent and gracious. Bette was predeceased by her parents and sister and is survived by her husband of nearly 38 years, her brother-in-law, two nieces, several grand nieces and nephews, and one great-grand nephew. Arrangements for celebrations of life in Tucson and Denver are pending. It is suggested that memorial gifts in Bette's honor may be made to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona (3003 S Country Club Rd, Tucson, AZ 85713) or to any charity of the donor's choosing. Arrangements by Avenidas.