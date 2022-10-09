Bettie Lombard

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Born July 26, 1927, in Gastonia, North Carolina and died September 28, 2022, in Tucson, Arizona. Bettie was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Charles R. Lombard Jr. and son-in-law James R. Tuttle. She is survived by her three children, Allison Lombard Tucson, Arizona, Charlles R. Lombard III Sherrill's Ford, North Carolina, Martha L. Page (Pete) Charlotte, North Carolina and one granddaughter Ragan L. Page of Charlotte, North Carolina. Donations can be made to Internet Miniature Pinscher Rescue IMPS P.O. Box 176 Pinellas, FL. 33780

