Betty Birkett

92, of Tucson, passed away on December 2, 2021 of natural causes. Betty was born to Edward and Maud Neal in West Elkton, Ohio. After high school she moved to Florida where she worked as a bank teller until she married Air Force pilot Robert Birkett, who preceded her in death. Betty is survived by her sons, Michael (Janet) and John (Jamie); grandsons, Andrew (Brittnay) and Daniel (Sarah) and great-grandchildren, Alice, Piper and Lilia. Graveside Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, January 21, 2022 at East Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.