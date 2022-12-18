Elizabeth (Betty) Bouse Hurd Cirivello Betty Cirivello, 91, passed away in Tucson, AZ, on December 7, 2022. A native Arizonan, she was born in Phoenix on March 3, 1931, the only child of Margaret Carr Bouse and George Bouse. She grew up in Bouse, AZ, where she attended elementary school in the last one room schoolhouse in Arizona. Betty moved to Tempe when she was in 4th grade. She attended high school at St. Mary's Catholic School in Phoenix and graduated in 1948. She attended Arizona State University and obtained a teaching degree. Betty met her husband, Paul Hurd, during a visit to Estes Park, Co., in 1953. They were married in 1954 and settled down in Paul's home-town Topeka, Kansas, before relocating to Prairie Village, Kansas. Their first daughter, Mary, was born in 1955. Son John followed in 1957 and son Patrick in 1958. Daughter Madeline was born in 1961 followed by daughter Ruth in 1963. Paul worked in the legal department of Trans World Airlines and was transferred to New York City in 1964. They settled down in Ramsey, N.J., where their final child, Margaret, was born in 1970. In 1982, Betty took a position at St. Paul's Parochial School where she taught for the next 7 yrs. She retired in 1989. Husband Paul died in December of that year. Betty returned to Arizona to live in Tucson in 1990. She enjoyed the company of her mother, her children and their families and many grandchildren. Her mother died in 1996. While visiting her mother in a local nursing home, she met and fell in love with her second husband, James Cirivello. They were married in 1997. She and Jim traveled the U.S. in a motor home for the next few years and enjoyed many domestic and international adventures together. Jim passed away in 2017 after a long fight with Parkinson's disease. Betty was also preceded in death by daughters Mary and Madeline. She is survived by sons John Hurd and Patrick Hurd, daughters Ruth Erickson and Margaret Snelwar, daughter-in-law Alison Hurd, son-in-law Leif Erickson, son-in-law Glenn Snelwar, son-in-law Vincent O'Brien, grandchildren Katherine Sales, Charles Sales, Rosemary Sales, Emma Sales, Casey Swick, Jackson Hurd, Paul Hurd, Betty Hurd, Jacqueline O'Brien, Megan O'Brien, Valerie Snelwar, and great- grandchildren Kyla McClain, London Sales and Posey Sales. Betty's passion for reading, learning and all things Arizona remained constant throughout her life. She volunteered as a docent with the Arizona Historical Society and treasured her time there. She lived her final years at Atria Bell Court Gardens Senior Living Community where she made many friends. She loved playing volleyball and participating in the writing group and singing group. Her forthright, no-nonsense, sincere personality and dedication to family and friends will never be forgotten. A celebration of life will take place at a future date.