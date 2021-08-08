CLAPP, Betty Jane
A Memorial Service and reception
will be held
for Betty Clapp
--
at Christ Church United Methodist,
655 N. Craycroft
in Tucson,
at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
--
We look forward to gathering
to remember and honor
our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother,
sister, aunt, cousin and friend.
