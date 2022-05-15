Geehan, Betty

Longtime Tucson resident Betty Geehan died at age 95 May 1, 2022, in Tiverton, Rhode Island. Our mother was a smart, strong-minded, caring person who was passionate about politics, educated voting, travel, the ocean, chocolate and her family. Betty Brown was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, and graduated from Newton High School. She took piano lessons at the Boston Conservatory of Music and played piano much of her life. She went on to Wellesley College where she majored in English composition and earned a Master's degree in English. This is where she met her future husband, Jim Geehan, whom she married in 1949 in Hazardville, Connecticut (always a joke between them!) They moved to Rhode Island where Jim worked for the Providence Journal and Betty taught high school English.

During this time they bought a tent camper, and the family spent many happy years traveling to Canada every summer and one summer across the country and back. When Jim had the opportunity to become the publisher of the San Bernardino Sun, they took a deep breath and moved to Redlands, California, a huge change for two New Englanders! Mom immediately joined the local League of Women Voters and the Assistance League. In 1977, they moved to Tucson, Arizona, where Jim was publisher of the Tucson Citizen. Once again, Mom joined the League and worked extensively on local issues, such as public schools, water rights and voter forums. She believed strongly in Planned Parenthood and volunteered at the Tucson Public Library.

She moved to Tiverton, Rhode Island, in 2018 to be near her children. She is survived by her three children, Barbara Geehan and Jim Geehan of Bristol, Rhode Island, and Janet Hoffman (Ken) of Alamo, California; grandchildren, Andrew Hoffman, Casey Krueger, and five great-grandchildren. Mom had a rapier intelligence, a brilliant smile and a love of books, especially mysteries. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to your local League of Women Voters or Planned Parenthood. Memorial will be in July. Sansone Funeral Home, Bristol, R.I.

