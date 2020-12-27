Betty Grantham

GRANTHAM, Betty Rose (Ebner)
Betty E. Grantham passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. She was born January 24, 1934 in Austin, Texas to William and Fannie Ebner and graduated from Austin High School in 1951. She married Joe David Grantham in Austin on April 25, 1953. Betty enjoyed a long and successful career as an IT professional with Fairfax County (VA) Public Schools before retiring to Tyler, Texas with Joe in 1993. The two relocated to Tucson in 2004 to be closer to their daughter, son-in-law and much-loved grandson.
Betty is survived by Joe, her husband of 67 years; daughter, Karen (Stanley) Kissinger and grandson Mark, all currently residing in Tucson; as well as sister, Mary Frances Edwards of Houston, TX and numerous nieces and nephews. Her warm, outgoing personality is remembered with great affection by members of the Tucson chapter of P.E.O. International, Tanque Verde Lutheran Church and residents of The Forum at Tucson.
Betty will be interred in the columbarium at Tanque Verde Lutheran Church at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Tucson Chapter of Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest, 1231 N. Norris Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85719. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.