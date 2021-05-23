Betty Grassmeyer

Professor Emerita of Education, passed away, surrounded by family, on May 17, 2021. She was a remarkable woman. She was born in Hannibal, MO on October 11, 1929 to Milburn and Talitha Shaw. She attended public school in Hannibal, Janesville, WI, Chariton, IA and Aurora, NE. After graduation from Aurora High School she attended Kearney State Teachers College. She was an active coed: Gamma Phi Beta sorority, cheerleader, homecoming attendant, Mortar Board and student union employee. At Kearney State Betty met Don Grassmeyer and they were married in 1951, a month before they both graduated and Don was recalled into the Navy during the Korean Conflict. Betty began her teaching career in Lexington, NE and when Don returned from the service they both taught in Elwood, NE. Their infant daughter, Heidi Jo, died in 1956. Don became the Superintendent of Schools in Republican City, NE and their daughter Jodi Leigh was born in 1958. The family moved to Lincoln, NE in 1961 so that Don could pursue his doctorate degree at the University of Nebraska and he became the Principal of Irving Junior High School. Betty was a Brownie leader, Sunday School teacher and stay-at-home mom until Jodi began junior high. Then Betty pursued her graduate studies at the University of Nebraska and accepted a position on the Nebraska Wesleyan faculty in the Education Department in 1973. Betty was very active in educational organizations: Phi Delta Kappa, Kappa Delta Pi, Alpha Delta Kappa and was an advocate for students with disabilities. Betty retired from Nebraska Wesleyan in 1993 and the couple moved to Saddlebrooke in Tucson, AZ. After Don's death in 1997 Betty spent her time golfing, playing cards and traveling with friends and her daughter and son-in-law. With the arrival of her two grandsons, Casey Don and Will Henry Way, Betty's real life began as a Nana to the absolute loves of her life. Her joy with them for 20 years was the best chapter of her life and she would have lived forever if it was determined by her love for her grandsons. She was a Charter Member of the Splendido at Rancho Vistoso retirement community as of 2006 and enjoyed her friends and the staff at Splendido for 15 years. Betty was an avid sports fan: Nebraska football (season tickets since 1961), Arizona football and Arizona Women's basketball (new season ticketholder as of 2019), Suns basketball and Diamondbacks baseball. Her absolute favorite team, however, was the Pusch Ridge Christian Academy Lions football team. She was a presence in the stands at all home, away and play-off games and so enjoyed the State Championship season in 2015 and the runner-up season in 2017 when Casey, #79, was playing. One of the highlights of her life was being the motivational speaker for the team prior to their 2018 play-off game. In 2019 and 2020 she was in the stands cheering loudly for her grandson Will Henry, #44, and had already put the 2021 football schedule on her calendar. Betty was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church. She is survived by her daughter, Jodi Grassmeyer; son-in-law, Andrew Way; grandsons, Casey Don Way and Will Henry Way; sister, Marilyn Swiler (Lincoln, NE); 11 nieces and nephews, two cousins and six step-grand-children and their families. A celebration of her life will be held at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 11575 N. First Avenue, Oro Valley, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Memorials may be made to: The Donald L. and Betty J. Grassmeyer Fund c/o The University of Nebraska Foundation, PO Box 82555, Lincoln, NE 68505. We ended every conversation with "Love you, Nana" and she always said "Love you more". Now it's our turn to say "Love you more" … Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.