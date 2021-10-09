Betty Griste

of Tucson, passed at the age of 98, on October 2, 2021 with her devoted son John David at her bedside. Despite a lifetime of serious illnesses, she was ever an uncomplaining survivor. Born to Laura and Cyril Bazel of Burlington, Iowa, she was their long-awaited fair-haired beautiful firstborn. Betty Malaine graduated from Burlington Iowa High School. She obtained her BA/teaching certificate from the Iowa State Teachers College in 1945 where she was a member of the Delta Phi Delta sorority. She was inducted into Pi Lambda Theta- a national honorary society for educators. Her graduation caption read: "There is in Betty's glowing smile an air of femininity, a charming poise and coy reservedness." At her senior prom, she was chosen from the dance floor as one of the Old Gold Beauties of 1945. During her college years she modeled. Recently, she acknowledged she was secretly enlisted during WWII to surveil for Nazi submarines attempting to come up the Mississippi River. Her diffident demeanor belied her resolute nature and first-rate mind. In the 1960's, she pursued a Master's degree at the University of Arizona. For 40 years she excelled as a beloved first-grade teacher and mentor to countless children- the best part spent at Mission Manor Elementary School, Sunnyside District. In her retirement, she was an avid reader, news devotee and globetrotter. Her unabashed appreciation of history and cultures led her to travel the world. Her favorite country to visit: New Zealand; her most intrepid journey: the USSR before the fall of the Berlin Wall. She was a lifelong opera-lover and dedicated member of the Arizona Opera Guild. The last 25 years of her life she delighted in her annual visits to the Santa Fe Opera. Although gracious to a fault and ever the lady, she had a dry sense of humor and enjoyed verbal repartee. She also had a penchant for a glass of champagne- Whenever and Wherever! So, together with family and friends, we celebrate an extraordinary life well-lived. Betty Malaine is survived by her daughter, Cynthia (Justin) Evans of Gilbert, Arizona; son, John David Griste MD of Santa Fe, New Mexico; and son Allen Heck of California. She also leaves behind a cherished niece, Mary (Mark) Sharp of Las Vegas, Nevada and their daughter, Andrea of New York. The family would like to thank mom's incomparable caregiver Paula Farhat and the wonderful Nayas at the Hacienda at the River where mom spent her last five years. In lieu of flowers, Betty Malaine asked we mark her passing with an act of kindness. And, as she always concluded our nightly telephone conversations, "Goodnight and pleasant dreams." Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.