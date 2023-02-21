Betty Agnes Hannon, 79, of Tucson, Az. passed away after a brief illness in Tucson, Az. Betty was a graduate of Fairmont, HS, Kettering, Ohio class of 1962. She is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Stahl and Agnes Frye, one brother, Bruce Stahl, and grandparents of Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by her husband, George Hannon of 41 years, 2 sons, Rick (Christy) Torchick, Blair (Lisa) Torchick, one daughter Krista (Jon) Jenkins of Ohio, nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, two sisters Wanda (Dale) Bragg and Mary (Michael) Trantanella of Ohio and by many nieces and nephews. Betty and her husband made Az. their home for many years operating a towing business and working in real estate which she loved. She was a member of the Eastern Stars of Az. for 40 years. She always loved being where the weather was warmer than in Ohio where it always changes. Because of the distance she did not see her grandchildren as much as she wanted. I know they will miss her and their trips to see her in Arizona. Services will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Wellman Funeral Home, 16451 St. Oh-Rte. 56 East, Laurelville, OH. 43135. Visitation from 11 AM to 12 Noon and services at 12 Noon with burial immediately following at Green Summit Cemetery in Adelphi, Ohio. Arrangements by Wellman Funeral Home.