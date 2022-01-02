Betty Hetler

HETLER, Betty Ellen

passed peacefully at the age of 99 on November 11, 2021 in Fort Collins, Colorado with her family. She was born in Crestline, Ohio on October 30, 1922 to Harry A Teetrick and Alice S. Cole. She graduated from Crestline High School in 1941 and attended Mansfield Business School. She was a long-time resident of Tucson (58 years) where she worked for the Indian Health Services and was very active in her church, Abounding Grace Lutheran Church.

She was married to the late Robert J. Hetler on February 23, 1946 and celebrated 61 years of marriage. She is survived by her children, Thomas Hetler (Janelle) of Jasper, TX and Sharon Glass (James) of Fort Collins, CO; her grandchildren, Scott Glass (Evangeline), Tad Hetler (Ranae), Mindy Fuller (Ryan) and great-grandchildren, Grayson Glass, Lance Hetler, Alise Hetler, Drew Fuller and Kate Fuller.

She was a loving mother and grandmother who made the best creme puffs in the world according to Scott!

She was buried next to Robert in Our Lady of the Desert Cemetery in Tucson. A Memorial Service will be held at Abounding Grace Church, 2450 S Kolb Road at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Her family requests any donations be made to Abounding Grace Church in lieu of flowers. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.