Betty Holnback

HOLNBACK, Betty June
94, passed away, unexpectedly on January 4, 2021 at her home in Oracle, AZ. Her daughter, Sharon by her side. Betty was born in Pittsburg, KS to Clyde and Elizabeth Lortz. Her parents and sister, Luella, moved to CA during WWII. Betty later married Charles Holnback and moved with Sharon to Tucson in 1971. Betty was a survivor. Her strength, grace, positivity, and ability to 'carry on' was an inspiration. She had a rich fun-filled life. Betty loved to dance, fish, garden, quilt, laugh and play games. She was a loving mother, second mom to many, an aunt, a grandma and a great-grandma. She will be missed by her family and many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Triangle L Art Ranch Inc., PO Box 1912, Oracle, AZ 85623. No services are planned at this time.