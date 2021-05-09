Betty Kasari

born August 31, 1924 in Portland, OR, passed peacefully on February 27, 2021, in Tucson, AZ. Betty enjoyed life in Tucson, especially weekly Tucson Society of the Blind meetings and attending church with new friends. Betty lived in California for most of her life and was active in her community. She had a rewarding career in school food service management and had many cherished memories of her world travels and lifelong friendships. She is survived by daughter, Lorraine (Baker) of Tucson and son, Lance, in Bend, OR. Please consider a donation in her memory to: Tucson Society of the Blind, c/o Barbara MacPherson at tucsonsocietyoftheblind.org or Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, mtolivetucson.com and note LWML in the memo. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.