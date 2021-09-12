Betty L. Pettit

Betty Lou Pettit, 91, passed peacefully Wednesday May 26, 2021 at home in Tempe, with family at her side. She had been in hospice care for congestive heart failure. Betty was born August 26, 1929 in Sedalia, Missouri. Her husband of 69 years, George William "Bill" Pettit, predeceased her at age 90, on May 29, 2020 from congestive heart failure and related conditions. George was born February 22, 1930 in Fairmont, WV. Betty and George were high school friends and married on May 5, 1951 in South Charleston, WV. In 1958, they moved their young family to Tucson for the dry climate. A registered nurse, Betty finished her career in the late 1980's as school nurse for Flowing Wells High School. George retired as a Systems Supervisor with Tucson Electric Power after almost 30 years with the company. They were members of Catalina American Baptist Church in Tucson, and later, Dayspring United Methodist Church in Tempe. They are survived by daughters, Susan (Randy), Carolyn (Barry), Billie (Lance); grandchildren, Mimi, Lauren, Hannah, Paul, Peter, many dear nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. A celebration of life is planned for Betty and George at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Dayspring United Methodist Church, 1365 E. Elliott Road, Tempe 85284. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Family Promise of Greater Phoenix, 7447 E. Earll Drive, Scottsdale 85251, Teen Challenge of Arizona, P.O. Box 5966 Tucson 85703, or Dayspring United Methodist Church.