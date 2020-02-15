Betty Martin

MARTIN, Betty Jo
Born in Tucson on June 22, 1934 and passed away on February 6, 2020. A graduate of Tucson High in 1952. BJ then went to UA where she excelled as a student leader. She was a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority and received The M.P. Freeman Award at her 1956 graduation. She met the love of her life, Jim Martin, at the U of A. After a whirlwind courtship, they married on June 1, 1957. Her family was the center of her life. After raising four wonderful children, she became very active with Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists for 33 years. She is survived by children, Michael, Maureen, Mark (Kim) and Thomas; grandchildren, Tyler Cannata, Cody Martin and Cassidy Martin; sister, Sue Johnson. She was predeceased by mother, Pauline Ewing; husband, James C. Martin; sister, Barbara Johnson and daughter, Sharon. Visitation/Rosary, BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, Thursday, February 20, 2020, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., 6910 E. Broadway Blvd. Funeral, Our Mother of Sorrows Church, Friday, February 21, 2020, 10:00 a.m., 1800 S. Kolb Road. Luncheon to follow the service. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists. Please wear a splash of pink (her favorite color).