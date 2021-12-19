 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
Betty Martin

Betty Martin

  • Updated

MARTIN, Betty Jane

age 96, passed away on November 23, 2021. Predeceased by her husband, Richard "Dick". She has two daughters, Beverly Coleman (Alan) and Jacquelyn Martin; two granddaughters, Jennifer London (Jamison) and Kimberly Coleman and two great-grandchildren who survive her. She enjoyed being a Girl Scout leader when her girls were growing up.

She also enjoyed camping and fishing with her family.

Betty and Jacquelyn had a very special and unique relationship. Jacquelyn took loving care of her till her passing. She was the best mother and best friend a daughter could have ever had.

Betty belonged to Ascension Lutheran Church since 1962. Memorial Services were privately held.

Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 41: Buy now, pay later services

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News