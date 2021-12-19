Betty Martin

MARTIN, Betty Jane

age 96, passed away on November 23, 2021. Predeceased by her husband, Richard "Dick". She has two daughters, Beverly Coleman (Alan) and Jacquelyn Martin; two granddaughters, Jennifer London (Jamison) and Kimberly Coleman and two great-grandchildren who survive her. She enjoyed being a Girl Scout leader when her girls were growing up.

She also enjoyed camping and fishing with her family.

Betty and Jacquelyn had a very special and unique relationship. Jacquelyn took loving care of her till her passing. She was the best mother and best friend a daughter could have ever had.

Betty belonged to Ascension Lutheran Church since 1962. Memorial Services were privately held.

Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.