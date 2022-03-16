Betty Mitchel

Mitchel, Betty J.

Sunrise: Nov 18, 1935

Sunset: March 10, 2022

Mother, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother, neighbor, and friend, Betty J. Mitchel, passed away Thursday March 10th. She is survived by her siblings, Roy Stuehm and Winifred Smith. Her children: Lorraine Kewer, Fred Mitchel, Marie Mitchel, and Julie Wakefield. Her grandchildren: Adrienne Duran, Whitney Wakefield, Mitchell, Andrew, and Martin Kewer and great-granddaughter Lumin Wakefield. She is preceded by her husband, "Mitch"; her brother, Robert Stuehm; daughter, Anna Mitchel and granddaughter, Lindsey Wakefield.

Betty came to Tucson in 1949 from Joliet, IL, graduated from Tucson High School in 1953, attended cosmetology school, before becoming a home maker. She enjoyed attending Arizona Historical Society events, visiting San Xavier Mission, and family gatherings. In later years she enjoyed the comfort of her neighbors, family and friends including the 4 legged ones.

A service will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Angel Valley Funeral Home. Her graveside ceremony is at South Lawn Cemetery and is planned for 1:00 p.m. on same day. In lieu of flowers the family is suggesting donations be made to the "Employee Appreciation Fund" at Handmaker Jewish Services for Aging.