SEBERT, Betty Jean
86, of Tucson, AZ., died on August 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul J. Orlowski, in 1972 and by her second husband of 26 years, William K. Sebert in 2009. She is survived by her children, Phil Orlowski (Jamie), Neil Orlowski and her stepdaughters, Brandi Bouchard (Rob) and Tamara Arndt; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She will be missed by many, and remembered as a kind, loving, and generous wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. There will be a celebration of life gathering at Fairwinds at La Reserve on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.