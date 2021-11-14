Betty Steadman

One of six children, Sue was born Betty Christine Phillips in 1924, in Rohrsburg, Pennsylvania. Noticing his daughter's talent for singing in church, Betty's father took her at age 11 to audition for WRAK in Williamsburg. She became a regular and was so popular with her audience that the radio station ran a contest to select a stage name for her; she was renamed "Sunny Sue." By the age of 14, Sue had quit school and formed her own band "Sunny Sue and the Sunset Ranch Boys." Her father sold his general store, became Sue's manager and Sue's gifts supported her family and eight other band members. At 17 they began to explore other markets, moving to Nashville, WKNY in Kingston, New York and WKIP out of Poughkeepsie. Opportunity for a national audience came when they joined WMT out of Cedar Rapids.