WILSON, Betty

Our family is sad to announce the passing of Betty Wilson, Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Betty was born April 28, 1931 in Madison, Wisconsin where she grew up with her sister, Karin and parents Ralph and Lucille. After graduating from Madison High, she moved to Honolulu, Hawaii where she worked as a legal secretary. She lived briefly in Texas and Florida before meeting and marrying Lowell Wilson. With two sons, Craig, and Mark, they made roots in southern California. In 1968, the family moved to Davis California.

Both sons attended West Davis Elementary, Emerson Junior High and Davis Senior High schools. Craig and Mark earned degrees from UCSB and UCD respectively. Lowell was a professorship of Medicine at University of California Davis for 30+ years. After raising her sons, Betty joined Davisville Travel as a Travel agent.

Betty enjoyed nature and the outdoors, especially at the Wilson cabin in NorthStar, Lake Tahoe. She passionately loved to travel, sip wine, and engage in bountiful laughter with family and friends.

Betty is survived by her sons, Craig, and Mark; daughter-in-law, Nicole, and her beloved granddaughters; Lauren and Aly. Plans for her "Celebration of Life" will be forthcoming. May she RIP. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.