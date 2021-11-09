Bettye Baker

passed away on October 25, 2021, at home with family members by her side, at the age of 89. She is survived by her son, Penn Hightower; her daughter, Valarie Wolfe; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, three stepchildren, Michele Rutin, Kim Garcia and Daren Baker; five step-grandchildren, along with many close extended family members and many cherished friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Hillary Hope Hightower in 1968. Bettye was born on New Year's Day in Tucson, Arizona in 1932. She attended Tucson High School and Arizona Business College. She enjoyed a 25-year career in real estate as an agent and broker in both Arizona and California. She was dedicated to helping others, particularly women and children, through her business memberships, charity work, and fundraising performances for Casa De Los Ninos and Habitat for Humanity. Our beloved 'Bettye Sue' loved life and loved people, her family and friends most of all. She loved to dance, sing, laugh, and was always up for a party, whether it was her infamous poker parties, serving her fabulous lasagna, family picnics, or any other celebratory occasion. If the occasion included family and friends, she was in. To all those who had the pleasure and privilege of knowing her, her wish to all is to celebrate her life by raising a glass, dancing a jig, and cherishing the memories.