Bettye Happeny

  Updated

Bettye Evelyn (Kinsey) Happeny, 85, was born May 23, 1936 in Wichita Falls, TX. She passed peacefully on March 5, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. Bettye was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother and grandson, Christopher. She was a Blessing to All.

Memorial to be held April 3, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Central Nazarene Church, 404 S. Columbus Blvd., Tucson 85711 with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Bible Society or Gideons International.

