Beverley Edminster, born in Atlantic, Iowa, October 29, 1931, died in Tucson on February 19, 2021. Beverley is survived by her husband, Warren; her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beverley's career with TUSD began in 1963 and encompassed teaching, counseling, and administration. After retirement she continued to be active with the retired School Administrators. Beverley was an accomplished pianist and shared her love of music with all who knew her. She was involved with the after-school program at St. Philip's teaching piano lessons. Beverley became a member of St. Philip's in the Hills in 1966 and began a serious study of religion. She completed the Education for Ministry course and mentored groups through St. Philip's for the next 19 years. She began to study for the diaconate in 1998 and was ordained a Deacon by Bishop Shahan in October of 2000. Beverley was involved in community life. She loved to travel with her husband and loved being active. She loved her family, her ministry and animals in general. Her dog Baylee rarely left her side, especially during the last weeks of her life. She leaves a tremendous void. A celebration of her life will be held once everyone is able to gather again. Remembrances may be made to Casa de los Ninos or the Animal Rescue Foundation. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.