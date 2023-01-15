Beverly Bethel

Beverly (Chilicky) Bethel, 55, passed with family and friends by her side on December 21, 2022, at Tucson Medical Center. Beverly was an Arizona native, graduating from Clifton High School and living in Tucson for 25 years with her husband Shawn. She was an office worker, restaurant server, bartender, and caregiver. Beverly had a great passion for caring for people, reading, dancing, gardening, and traveling. She was a voracious reader and a fierce competitor in Scrabble and Jeopardy. Oh, how she loved music and loved to dance! She was an avid lover of dogs, especially her beloved schnauzer, Fernando. Shawn and Beverly often traveled to Pinetop with their dogs and took a wonderful anniversary trip every October. Beverly was loving, caring, smart, and beautiful. Beverly is survived by her husband Shawn Bethel, father Samuel Robert Carl Bradley, mother Fernanda Gallardo, older brother David (Gailee) Chilicky, twin brother Carl (Sarah) Chilicky, younger brother Robert Chilicky, and many extended family members as well as a multitude of fabulous friends. Special thanks to our friend, nurse Kelley Herndon. At the request of the family, there will be a private memorial. Beverly's ashes will be spread in her favorite places. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Phoenix Mayo Clinic. Beverly will always be loved, never forgotten, and dearly missed.