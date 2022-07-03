Beverly Buell

Beverly Jones Buell, of Tucson Arizona, passed away on June 19, 2022, with her loving husband of 33 years, Gene, and her step-daughter Katherine, at her side. Bev was born in Waterville, New York, on January 8, 1937, to Elsie Wethje Jones and James A. Jones, as one of eight children. Waterville is in the heart of dairy county, and as a teenager, Bev learned the ropes of dairy farming, feeding, milking, planting, harvesting, slaughtering, and butchering. After high school she went to work for Agway, as a bookkeeper, first in Waterville, then in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. In 1977 she moved to Arizona and started her career with Burr Brown, also as a bookkeeper, where she was employed until she retired in 1992. In 1987, Bev met Gene Buell at church. They were married in 1988, and enjoyed many years of retirement and traveling together. Their first overseas trip included Christmas Eve services at York Minster in England. They later visited the countries of Scotland, Wales, Portugal, Spain, Germany, Israel, Viet Nam, Laos, Cambodia, and Thailand, as well as occasional trips to Mexico. In addition to traveling, Bev's interests included ceramics, attending theater performances. She was also an avid sports fan, especially of the University of Arizona's Women's Basketball team. She and Gene held season passes for many years. Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, Elsie and James Jones, and was the last survivor of her seven siblings, Shirley Simpson (Earl), Stella Mazor (Charles), Thomas Jones, James E Jones (Esther), Leslie Jones, Jennie Jaquays (Francis), and Elsie Pollicove (Allan), as well as her step-son Christopher Buell. Her brother, Leslie, died in a POW camp in North Korea, and recovering his remains became a passion for Bev in later life. She is survived by her husband, Gene, and step-children Katherine Standifer (David), and Adrienne Gonzalez, by sister-in-law Clara Jones Mead, and by many nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews. Most notable are her sister Elsie's children, Marc, Kim, and Kerri, whom Bev was very close to, taking them on vacations as children and spending most Christmases, which was her favorite time of year, "back East" with their families. They considered her a second mother to them. Also notable are a favorite great niece, Allison Adams, and her daughter, Kelsey, who visited Bev several times in Arizona. She also kept in close contact with Caryl McGowan and Midge Jaquays, and cherished their regular phone conversations. A memorial service will be held for Bev at the Rincon Congregational Church on Saturday, July 9th, at 2 p.m. A Celebration of life, and burial of Bev's ashes will also be held at a later date in Paris Hill, New York. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Rincon Congregational Church, 122 N Craycroft, Tucson AZ, 85711, or the Kelberman Center for Autism, 2608 Genesee St., Utica NY, 13502. Arrangements by Oasis Cremation.