"Time for inner thoughts and reflection are precious to me" Beverly Chayet, beloved mother, died at the age of 93 on January 25th, 2023. She was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, the first generation, third and youngest child of Eastern European immigrants. She went on to study elementary education at Wayne State University, where she enjoyed participating in radio and theater. She graduated early with her m-r-s degree and consequently had three children in short order. In 1968 her husband Murray moved the family to Tucson, where she completed her elementary education degree and later her master's at University of Arizona. From pre-school to private school, to Roskruge and Fruchthendler Elementaries, Beverly loved teaching. She never really retired and continued to teach and volunteer into her 80s, working with Desert Detectives, ESL for adults, classroom outreach and school tours for Tucson Museum of Art. She'll meet you for lunch at Beyond the Beyond. She is survived by her three children Nikki Chayet, Jeff Chayette (Miho), Dale Lozier (James), her three beloved grandchildren, nieces, nephews and numerous friends. For those who wish to honor her memory, donations may be made to Autism Society of Southern Arizona (as-az.org), Tucson Museum of Art (tucsonmuseumofart.org/) directed to the education fund, and Exceptional Children's Foundation (ecf.net) A memorial will be held at a later date.