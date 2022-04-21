 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beverly Chiaro

  • Updated

CHIARO, Beverly Mae

95, of Tucson, AZ, died on April 18, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Dominic Anthony Chiaro. She is survived by their children, Vicki Hansen, Kenny Chiaro (Donna) and Jean Merlo (David); 7 grandchildren and 5-2/3 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at 8:30 a.m., Friday, April 22, 2022 at St. Plus X Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Knights of Columbus and have a chardonnay in her honor. Arrangements by Adair Funeral Homes, Dodge Chapel.

