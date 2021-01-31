Beverly Forrest

FORREST, Beverly Kaplan
Beverly Kaplan Forrest, a resident of Tucson, Arizona, died from complications of COVID-19 on January 23, 2021 at the age of 94.
Beverly is survived by her daughter, Nancy Forrest Kaye (Bob); her son, Hank Forrest (Stella Strazdas); her granddaughter, Amelia Forrest Kaye; her grandson-in-law, Dan Bromfield; cousins, nieces and nephews; her beloved caregivers, Angelica Barcelo and Sylvia Lee and many friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Harold Forrest; her granddaughter, Eliza Forrest Kaye Bromfield and her sister, Mildred Kaplan.
Beverly was born in Paterson, NJ on October 2, 1926 to Hyman and Dora (Lancet) Kaplan, immigrants from Eastern Europe. When she was 20, she met Harold Forrest on a blind date arranged by his cousin. She had just received her BS in Accounting from New York University, the first person in her family to have gone to college. She and Harold were wed in December 1947, beginning a good marriage that lasted 72 years. They were made for each other, as husband and wife, dancers, vacation travelers, movie goers, and bridge partners. Together, they made friends wherever they went, and they went a lot of places. They lived in Patterson, Bay Ridge (Brooklyn, NY), Ridgewood, NJ and Tucson, and along the way, they traveled all over the world. Also, along the way, they raised Nancy and Hank. They were particularly fond of their granddaughters, Amelia and Eliza and were heartbroken when Eliza died in 2018.
Beverly was the first woman in her family to have a professional career. In the early 1960s, she returned to NYU, taking evening classes for several years to get a BA and an MA in Education. In 1964, she was hired as a substitute teacher by the New York City School Department. Shortly thereafter, she became a Special Education teacher, a position she held until she retired in 1989.
Beverly read the New York Times every day throughout her life and had strong opinions that she was never afraid to voice. For most of her life, New York City was the center of her civic universe. She enjoyed all of NYC's cultural offerings: theatre, ballet, opera, classical music, museums, food, and shopping. She was an excellent seamstress who, among other things, sewed the costumes that Harold and she wore on dress-up nights on the many cruises they enjoyed. Beverly was an avid, competitive bridge player. She played until the week before she contracted COVID-19, learning to play online and cultivating online bridge partners during the pandemic lockdown. Beverly's and Harold's friends and their friends' dogs at Atria Bell Court Gardens were an everlasting source of happiness for them both.
Beverly will be missed by her family and friends. She lived a long, satisfying life. She was clear-headed and decisive about her life and her medical care to the very last hours of her life. She had the capacity to express her love to Nancy and Amelia on the day before she died. Part of the sadness of losing her is that because of the pandemic, we could not be with her at the end.
In Beverly's memory, please consider contributing to The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, 3003 S. Country Club Road, Tucson, AZ 85713 (520) 622-0525 www.communityfoodbank.org Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.