Mom/Lola/Beverly Hackenberg, grew up in Casper,WY, attended the Univ.of WY, married W.G. Solheim II & moved to Berkeley,CA where Gary was born.They moved to the Philippines where Dad worked for the US Information Service.While Mom taught school, Kris & Val, were born. Four years later they sailed for Tucson where Mom obtained a BA in Anthropology & MA in Sociology & Demography. There Lisa joined the family.While working at the UofA she met her late husband, Robert "Bob" Hackenberg, bringing with him his son Jeff. When Bob joined the CU Dept. of Anthro. in 1966, he & Mom initiated an inseparable & celebrated partnership of research & teaching at home & abroad. Mom's wealth was her creative loving mind which she showered upon us & others.In her professional life with Bob, she became a force of inspiration & drive focusing primarily on underserved rural & native women in the education of birth control, diabetes & AIDS.They worked in the Tohono O'odham, Pima & Navaho nations, Philippines, Panama, Paraguay & Mexico. Mom returned to Tucson to work as an Epidemiologist with the Tohono O'odham Health Dept. & joined the board of Tucson Rape Crisis Center.In 1998 she & Bob were jointly awarded the Bronislaw Malinowski award, the highest recognition in applied anthropology for achievements promoting community-oriented primary care as a basic health intervention in the developing world & rural Native American communities.We 5 kids, grandkids & great grandkids are proud, honored & happy to have shared Mom with so many.We love you every minute, every instant of the day. Donations in honor of Mom's life: Planned Parenthood or The Robert A. & Beverly H. Hackenberg prize, Society for Applied Anthropology, P.O. Box 2436, Oklahoma City, OK 733010. A celebration of Mom's life will be Nov. 5 in Tucson.