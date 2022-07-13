Beverly Isbell

With both sadness and joy, we said goodbye to our mother on July 8, 2022. She loved the words of Jesus in John's gospel, chapter 14 vs 3- 4; "when everything is ready, I will come and get you so that you will always be with me where I am."; She was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Isbell, her loving husband, Bob Isbell, and her grandson, Christian Beaman. She is survived by her five children: Bruce (Kelly) Isbell, Bonnie (Dan) Morley, Bob Isbell, Barry (Nicole) Isbell and Betty (Rob) Beaman; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Mom had such a beautiful mind. She was an avid reader, and she would study the Bible for hours on end. She was the Christian Education Director at Christ Church United Methodist, where she and dad were charter members. Arrangements by Parker Funeral Home, Parker, CO.