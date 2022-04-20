Beverly Langham (83) It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Beverly Langham, beloved sister, wife, mother, pet parent, friend and grandmother. Beverly was born in Los Angeles, CA to Eugene and Frances Higgins of El Monte, CA. They supported her decision to marry Dallas "Dal" Langham at the young age of fifteen when he enlisted in the US Army. After enjoying time in Huntsville, AL, Stuttgart, DE, El Monte, CA and Tucson, AZ the couple settled in Phoenix in 1972 enjoying 58 years of marriage together prior to Dal's passing. Beverly was most proud of her work in administration at a hospital and insurance company. Despite apprehension in adopting two children, Beverly decided to leave her full-time work to become the best mother anyone could ask for! She may not have been well known in the greater community, but she was a pillar in her children's community. She cooked three amazing meals daily and drove thousands of miles to the best doctors, dentists, team sports and music lessons. Beverly made every holiday special with the best decorations, baked goods and thoughtful, perfectly wrapped gifts. She was a Girl Scout Leader and active in the local school's PTA for several years and somehow found time to sew, read, garden, and pack for weekend trips to motorcycle races or the lake. She did this with a smile, hug, and listening ear. As her daughter, I want the world to know because I cannot possibly carry on this well executed legacy with my children! While I expressed my awe and gratitude after becoming a parent myself, I only regret the lack of appreciation and poor decisions my brother and I made during our youth. She enjoyed home administration and had such a financial flair to be able to fund all of this and retirement on a modest family income. She enjoyed fashion, sewing, gardening, and in the spirit of her father, watching baseball! I attribute much of my personal success in life to emulating her conscientiousness. She will be missed until we meet again in Heaven. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, sister Dorothy, son Todd, husband "Dal," and her beloved niece Dana Gallion. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Ann and Jim Wilson of Tucson, AZ, nephew Darrick, daughter and son-in-law Shawn and Todd Burdine, three adopted grandchildren, extended families Samp, Wilson, and Gallion, amazing neighbors, friends and her favorite companion Westie, Lucy. A memorial service will be held 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary, 6500 E Bell Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85254. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favorite US veteran organization is appreciated.