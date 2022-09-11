Beverly Liechty

Beverly Joan Liechty (Tipton), 83, of Tucson, AZ, died unexpectedly on July 15, 2022. She was born on March 12, 1939. Beverly graduated from Tucson High in 1957, attended the UofA and was a lifelong Wildcat fan. She is survived by her four daughters, Kimberly Dangremond (John), Kelly Kennedy (John), Kristen Willbrandt, Kassandra Oberdank, her six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and her sister Dianne Hunsaker. Beverly was happiest when surrounded by her family and friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at the Liechty residence. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to the Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N Silverbell Rd., Tucson, Arizona, 85745. Arrangements by Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home.