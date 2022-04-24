Beverly Norton

On Thursday January 27, 2022, at the too young age of seventy years, Beverly Ann Norton clicked her ruby red shoes together and went off to see The Wizard, with the Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion, and the Tinman. Bev was born in New York State and spent her adult life living in Tucson, Arizona. Beverly was an unforgettable teacher, with an innumerable number of lessons bestowed upon all who had the opportunity to know and work with her. Bev will be missed by her beloved guardian Sydnee Petersen, dear friend Sue Iazzetta, both who ensured Bev was able to have a life full of compassionate care, crafts, and Happy Meal toys. Her life was further enhanced by Jodi Olson, Andrea Hilden, and Austin Nehlms. Beverly was a teacher by heart, if not by training. Her exuberance for life has left us all honored to have been her students. If Beverly touched your life, please consider a small donation in her name to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, and The NAACP. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery on Oracle. Arrangements: Desert Sunset.