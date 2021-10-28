Beverly Poore

POORE, Beverly Lee
With profound sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Beverly Lee Poore, on October 20, 2021. She was 85 years young.
Beverly was born on February 17, 1936 in Columbus, OH and grew up there. The child of restauranteurs, "Bezo" carhopped as a teenager at the family's drive-in. That nickname was soon left behind as Bev went on to attend Ohio State, where she was crowned May Queen. While in college, she met her first husband and later to be father of her children, O.G. Wiseman DVM, who was also attending OSU to become a veterinarian.
In the late 1950's newlywed Beverly moved to Tucson, Arizona where her husband's family had a veterinary clinic. It was a major change from living in the civilized Buckeye state complete with a rattlesnake slithering into her kitchen, an occasional scorpion under the sheets and coyotes frequenting the dog's water bowl. One time she even stoned to death a six-foot diamondback in her front yard for fear of her children crossing its path. Bev's adventurous nature adapted well to the rugged southwest and she spent nearly four decades there. Her years in the desert often included enjoying the outdoors, never growing tired of the magnificent sunsets viewed from her patio.
While in Tucson Bev also volunteered at Tucson Medical Center when time allowed. As her children grew up Beverly pursued her passion for travel which led to a career as a travel agent, first working for a local agency, then opening her own, St. Phillips Travel, which operated for many years. During this time, she traveled extensively.
In the mid 1990's Beverly moved to Kentucky with her second husband, Ken Poore, who had been appointed the US Marshall of Lexington. They immediately fell in love with the area, ultimately retiring there. Bev enjoyed her return to a four-season climate which allowed her to have a garden full of vegetables and flowers. She loved watching all of her neighbor's horses over the years too. Many weekends and holidays were spent with family and friends down on their houseboat at Dale Hallow. In fact, nearly all of the Bev's life included boating of one kind or another. Whether she was on a local lake, the Great Lakes, the Sea of Cortez or the Pacific Ocean, Beverly had boated them all with some incredible stories to tell.
Anyone that ever had the pleasure of getting to know Beverly Poore soon understood a few things that defined her. She was as genuine as they get and you always knew where you stood with Bev, and that her compassion was beyond measure. She would give you the shirt off her back, and more than likely also counsel you on why you were in that predicament to begin with. Beverly was an exceptional cook who spent a lifetime preparing amazing meals for family and friends. And then there were her pets. Over Bev's entire life she always had a dog by her side, mixed in with a few other of God's creatures. They were all very special to her and usually accompanied Beverly well into their teens due to the excellent care that she gave them. This is exemplified by having both a dog and fish, each 15 years of age that she has left behind for her family to watch over.
Beverly's passing leaves an immeasurable void in the lives of her family including her daughter, Melissa Wiseman; her son and wife, O.G. and Kristin Wiseman; her granddaughters, Emily, Natalie and Anna Wiseman, as well as her grandson and wife, Grant and Taylor Wiseman, and their daughters, Annabelle and Maya.
Graveside Service will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Frankfort Cemetery, Frankfort, KY.
An expression of appreciation and sympathy for Beverly is best done by making a donation to your local animal shelter. She will be smiling from heaven when you do. Arrangements by RITCHIE & PEACH FUNERAL HOME.