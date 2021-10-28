In the mid 1990's Beverly moved to Kentucky with her second husband, Ken Poore, who had been appointed the US Marshall of Lexington. They immediately fell in love with the area, ultimately retiring there. Bev enjoyed her return to a four-season climate which allowed her to have a garden full of vegetables and flowers. She loved watching all of her neighbor's horses over the years too. Many weekends and holidays were spent with family and friends down on their houseboat at Dale Hallow. In fact, nearly all of the Bev's life included boating of one kind or another. Whether she was on a local lake, the Great Lakes, the Sea of Cortez or the Pacific Ocean, Beverly had boated them all with some incredible stories to tell.

Anyone that ever had the pleasure of getting to know Beverly Poore soon understood a few things that defined her. She was as genuine as they get and you always knew where you stood with Bev, and that her compassion was beyond measure. She would give you the shirt off her back, and more than likely also counsel you on why you were in that predicament to begin with. Beverly was an exceptional cook who spent a lifetime preparing amazing meals for family and friends. And then there were her pets. Over Bev's entire life she always had a dog by her side, mixed in with a few other of God's creatures. They were all very special to her and usually accompanied Beverly well into their teens due to the excellent care that she gave them. This is exemplified by having both a dog and fish, each 15 years of age that she has left behind for her family to watch over.