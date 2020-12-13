Beverly Shirk

SHIRK, Beverly
died on October 6th, 2020 at the age of 87 in Tucson, Arizona. Beverly is survived by her son, David (Heidi); grandsons, Travis and Clay; and great-grandsons, Novak and Emmett. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband Robert in February 2019. Beverly graduated from Janesville High School (Iowa) in 1950 and married Robert in 1953. She completed her nursing degree from Allen Hospital Nursing School in Waterloo, Iowa in 1953. Beverly worked for over 30 years as a registered nurse in Waterloo. Please send condolences to: David Shirk, 5310 E. 6th Street, Tucson, Arizona 85711.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.