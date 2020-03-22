Beverly Waid

WAID, Beverly Ann
passed away March 12, 2020, from endometrial cancer. She was born October 11, 1943, to Chester and Elizabeth Lapsley in Carlsbad, NM, where she attended elementary, junior and high school, graduating in 1961. She then attended New Mexico State University in Las Cruces. In 1963, she married her high school sweetheart, Jim Waid and moved to Albuquerque, where they lived while he finished undergraduate school. In 1965, they moved to New York City where they lived for three years until moving to Tucson in 1968. This became their permanent home. Beverly was a passionate reader, an avid gardener, and excelled at creating beautiful spaces in which to live. She loved visiting art and historical museums, botanical gardens, and spending summers in their cabin in Cloudcroft, NM. She hated time lapse photography, organs, accordions and polka dots. A wry observer of people and events, she was endlessly curious about the world, enjoying their travels in the US, England, Europe, Mexico and Turkey. Beverly was partner, advisor and most valued critic of her husband's art. She is survived by her children, Anne Cezanne Waid, (Hayri Yildirim), Paul Andrew Waid and Gregory Miles Waid, (Carrie Muir.) She is also survived by her granddaughters whom she adored; Lark Bahar Yildirim, Julide Dove Yildirim, and Lily Mackenzie Waid, all of Tucson. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Community Food Bank, Tucson Medical Center's Healing Arts program or their hospice--Peppi's House.