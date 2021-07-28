Beverly Wellen

WELLEN, Beverly Ellen (Adams)

of Marana, Arizona and Natrona Heights, PA, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

Beverly was born June 19, 1949 in Johnstown, PA to Miles Samuel Adams and Marie Delores Adams. Beverly graduated from Indiana High School in 1967 and obtained a BS in education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1970 where she was a cheerleader who participated in the 1968 Boardwalk Bowl and was a member of the Delta Zeta sorority. She married her longtime sweetheart, Thomas William Wellen, on August 12, 1972.

Beverly worked as a teacher in the Chenango Forks School District where she was also the women's varsity basketball coach, and then went on to work for CitiBank and Bristol Meyer Squibb before starting her own consulting firm, Haber and Wellen.

Beverly was an avid athlete. After picking up tennis at age 32, she went on to win a USTA championship. She then took her athletic skills to the golf course, which included achieving a recent hole-in-one. There was never a challenge that Beverly didn't rise up to and conquer. Besides athletics, Beverly enjoyed reading, cooking, interior design, real estate and most importantly, her family.