Bill Baker

  • Updated

Passed away, January 18, 2022, he was born in Tucson, graduate of Pueblo HS 1963, poll vaulter, brothers, John, Jimmy, Greg; sisters, Libby, Chris and Jolene; parents, John and Clara Baker; son, Dan Shannon; daughter, Theresa Lynn. He lived in Carson City, NV.

