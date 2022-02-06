Bill Baker

BAKER, Bill
Passed away, January 18, 2022, he was born in Tucson, graduate of Pueblo HS 1963, poll vaulter, brothers, John, Jimmy, Greg; sisters, Libby, Chris and Jolene; parents, John and Clara Baker; son, Dan Shannon; daughter, Theresa Lynn. He lived in Carson City, NV.
