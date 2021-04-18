 Skip to main content
Bill Gorski

GORSKI, Bill

Bill passed away April 10, 2021, beloved husband of Marjorie (Schechtel) Gorski. Devoted father of Jennifer (Gorski) Meedel. Loving Grandpa to Alex and Robert Bazzell. Son of the late Raymond and Martha Gorski. Brother of Carleigh, David (Lisa), the late Raelene, and foster brother of Larry Wiedenhoeft. Brother-in-law of Virginia and the late Butch Michaelson. Uncle of one niece and four nephews. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.

