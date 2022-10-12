Bill Lindemann, owner of Creative Printers for over 30 years, died Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St Joseph's Hospital from heart failure. He was 76 born on November 15, 1945. He was involved in many charities. Bill was well liked and appreciated by all customers, friends, and most of all his family. He enjoyed being there for his friends and family. He is survived by wife Carol; son William and daughter-in-law Michelle; sister Donna; granddaughter Andra; and nieces Janet and Mary. And his sidekick best buddy lab Bentley. He leaves behind many family members in Tucson and Phoenix plus friends on the golf course. He loved to be on the golf course rain or shine....and we know it doesn't rain on the golf course!! He loved the Diamondbacks, UA teams, and was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. Services will be held at East Lawn Palms Mortuary & Cemetery, 5801 E. Grant Rd., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, PLEASE donate to your favorite charity in Bill's honor.