Our dearly beloved Bill Whaley left us to be with the Lord on January 13, 2022. Bill was born in Tucson, AZ to Bill and Elaine Whaley in September of 1942. Bill attended Sunnyside H.S. where he graduated in 1960. He went to work for Southern Pacific Railroad and was promoted to Assistant and then to Train Master in Phoenix, on to Yuma District, and back to Tucson. Later Bill was owner/manager of the Horseshoe Cafe in Benson and Graham Village RV Park with his wife, Lorene Whaley. Bill was a wonderful man and made friends everywhere he went. Bill has a family that deeply loves him. His wife, Lorene Whaley; daughter, Erin Bessler (Norm); stepchildren, Troy, Alexis, Elisha and Chrystal; grandchildren, Zakary and Brianna; great- granddaughter, Allyssa; sister, Patricia Arndt (Lester) and many wonderful nieces and nephews, great-niece and nephew and Bill's devoted and beautiful German Shepherd, Pepper. Memorial Service Friday, February 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN, 5401 S. Park Ave., Tucson, AZ, with a gathering to follow in Benson at the First Baptist Church, 983 S Ocotillo Ave. at 1:00 the same day. Donate to: First Baptist Church, 983 S. Ocotillo Ave., Benson, AZ or http://Schrineshospitalsforchildren.org