Billie Jo Moore

MOORE, Billie Jo (Rollins)

July 11, 1929 - September 18, 2021

Born in her home in Higden, Arkansas.

Billie Jo has been preceded by her parents, Joe and Jewel Rollins; four siblings and husband, Don H. Moore, of 61 years. Billie Jo is survived by her three children, Donna Jo Londot, Michael Moore and Lorraine Avenetti; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Billie Jo had a love for teaching. Starting her career in Higden, AR, Billie Jo inspired the minds of young learners for 42 years until she retired in 1989 in Tucson, Arizona. Billie Jo was truly the hands and feet of Jesus, and she will be forever missed.

Service will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Marana, AZ, at 9:00 a.m. The reception will follow at The River at Flowing Wells at 11:00 a.m.