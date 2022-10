Billie passed away peacefully in her sleep on 9/22/22. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Dr Robert H. Marshall. Born in Los Mochis, Mexico on 1/29/29 to an Irish/American father (Charles Sullivan) and an American/Mexican mother (Soledad Desmond). Donations can be made in her memory to your local foodbank, homeless shelter or Casa De La Luz. Arrangements by Adair Avalon.