Billie Mcmillan

41, of Tucson Arizona passed away on March 3, 2020. Billie is survived by two children, son, Mason Jackson 12, and daughter, Hunter Elaine ,11; parents, Bill and Betty McMillan of Sahuarita; sister, Kim Thomas of Tucson and Jackie Thomas Olsen of Sahuarita; twin brother, Adam (Emily) McMillan of Sahuarita and Grandmother Gladys McMillan of Sahuarita. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends. Services will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN on Park Avenue in Tucson, followed by a Celebration of Life at American legion Post 7 in downtown Tucson.

