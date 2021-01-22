Billy Joplin

JOPLIN, Billy
passed away peacefully in the presence of his daughter on December 29, 2020. Born May 25, 1932 in Iraan, TX and raised in Houston, TX, Billy earned a civil engineering degree from Rice University and then served in the US Army at Fort Huachuca. A lover of animals and the Arizona outdoors, Billy then settled in Tucson where he and his first wife, Elizabeth "Betty", raised their children and a multitude of animals on a small ranch. Billy's second wife, Maxine, was truly his soulmate and they lived happily on the ranch, caring for each other and their animals, for over 30 years, until Maxine passed away in February 2018. Active in the Tucson community, Billy was a past president of Sertoma International, a volunteer at Saguaro National Park, and a member of the Saguaro Horsemen's Association and the Tucson Garden Rail Society. The family is deeply grateful to the staff and caregivers at Famiglia Amore Assisted Living and Haven Hospice for their loving care of Billy during his last days. Billy is survived by his children, James Joplin and Julie Bass; stepchildren, Joel Yuill and Tamara Yuill; grandsons, Andrew Oswalt and Jeremy Yuill; and granddaughters, Lindsey Bass and Madison Yuill. Due to the pandemic, there will be no service or funeral at this time. If you would like to donate in Billy's name, please consider Zen Donkey Home (zendonkey.org) or Friends of Saguaro National Park (friendsofsaguaro.org). Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.