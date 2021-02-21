SLY, Billy Vernon
85, died unexpectedly at his home December 14, 2020. Bill was born in Lewis County, Missouri to Charles H. and Lucile (Lay) Sly. In 1958 he married Edith M. Hustad. She survives. He is also survived by his children, Nancy Johnston and Thomas Sly (Debra) and by his grandsons, Andrew and Daniel Sainz and great-granddaughter, Charlotte. He was preceded in death by his parents and two daughters, Diane Sly and Susan Sly.
Bill made the United States Air Force his career, rising to the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. He served from 1954 through 1974 and had duty tours outside the United States in France, England, Ethiopia and Thailand. Bill was a member of VFW Post 549.
A private memorial service will be held at Arizona Veteran's Cemetery, Marana, AZ. Arrangements by ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL.