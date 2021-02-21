85, died unexpectedly at his home December 14, 2020. Bill was born in Lewis County, Missouri to Charles H. and Lucile (Lay) Sly. In 1958 he married Edith M. Hustad. She survives. He is also survived by his children, Nancy Johnston and Thomas Sly (Debra) and by his grandsons, Andrew and Daniel Sainz and great-granddaughter, Charlotte. He was preceded in death by his parents and two daughters, Diane Sly and Susan Sly.